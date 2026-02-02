Choose Your Own Adventure: A Cabin Fever Playlist

You feel it. It's that time of year.

The holiday season, with its joy, and cheer, and reasons to actually get out of the house, is past. The warm-up of spring is still weeks away, regardless of the musings of some groundhog.

It’s the season of cold days, early sunsets, and winter storms just waiting to trap you inside for a day, a weekend, or maybe even the entire week.

You’re facing the season of CABIN FEVER.

Fear not, though, friend, for I have the antidote. No longer must you suffer the walls closing in on those dark, wet, blustery days. We shall venture out, weather-be-darned, right here, right now in your very own CHOOSE-YOUR-OWN-PLAYLIST adventure.

The Door Beckons

Winds howl outside your window. Freezing rain pelts the roof and you haven’t seen the sun in days. Settling further into the couch, you feel the door beckoning, begging you to step outside. But, alas! It’s not to be. I mean, have you seen all that muddy snow? Felt the sting of icy wind? No thanks. You’ll just have to sit here another day, doom-scrolling your feed and nodding off to cooking shows.

Unless… Yes!

You jump off the sofa, hoping against hope that the pile of records left to you by Grampy is still by the record player. Rifling through, you find them: the albums that good ol’ Grampy said always whisked him away on adventures without leaving his well-worn armchair. There on top, a recording of Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony. Underneath, Felix Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony.

You pull both albums from the stack, looking over the faded covers. You have your doubts. First, this music is ancient, right? Nobody listens to this stuff anymore. And Grampy was a little odd. “Adventure?” Sure. You're also sure he was never sleeping, just “resting his eyes,” too. Whatever. You decide to give it a shot. At the very least, it’ll be one more laugh that Grampy left you. You look back at this musical fork in the road. One album, a serene walk through nature, the other a lively trip through the countryside.

What will you choose?

A gentle escape with Beethoven's "Pastoral" Symphony?

or

A grand adventure with Mendelssohn's "Italian" Symphony?