Hailing from Albany, New York, Téa Mottolese is a versatile radio audio engineer and “microphone person” (Jeremy Denk, 2025) for WCRB. She holds three degrees from the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University and has just under a decade of experience in the recording industry. Téa began her radio career as the audio engineering intern at NPR Headquarters, where she worked on nearly 20 Tiny Desk productions and audio restoration for journalists. When not recording, Ms. Mottolese can be found harmonizing to every song in the car, editing music for figure skaters and dancers, or on the ice herself.