William Peacock is a composer, singer, and the production assistant for CRB. Having grown up in Braintree, Massachusetts, William has always seemed to drift back to the Boston area, getting degrees from Boston University, and becoming enmeshed with the local contemporary and choral music scenes (both as composer and singer). William has sung with ensembles such as Nightingale Vocal Ensemble and Ensemble Altera, and has written for ensembles such as the Mivos String Quartet. When William is not musicking or at work, he can usually be found in the kitchen, playing video games, or reading.