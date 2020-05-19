Bach's Cello Suites, Live, with Yo-Yo Ma

Live from WCRB's Fraser Performance Studio on Sunday, May 24, at 3pm, Yo-Yo Ma offers Bach's iconic works in memory of those lost to the global pandemic and in tribute to the resilience of all who are confronting the challenges of these times.

Join us this Sunday at 3 to watch the performance here, or tune in or stream 99.5FM WCRB.

Today’s world moves quickly. The ways we travel from place to place, or communicate with each other; the pace at which we consume news and binge-watch our favorite TV shows – everything is optimized to give us the fastest way to move from point A to point B. So there is something special about the things that endure. There is no better example of this, I think, than the music of J.S. Bach, which has enchanted us for hundreds of years, and yet still offers new discoveries.

Yo-Yo Ma understands this – not just Bach’s lasting power in history, but in his own career, too. In 2018, he released a recording of Bach’s six cello suites, called “Six Evolutions;” it was his third time recording the suites over the course of his life, and, he’s said, it will be his last.

In his notes for the recording, Ma wrote, “For almost six decades, [the cello suites] have given me sustenance, comfort, and joy during times of stress, celebration, and loss… I share this music, which has helped shape the evolution of my life, with the hope that it might spark a conversation about how culture can be a source of the solutions we need. It is one more experiment, this time a search for answers to the question: What we can do together, that we cannot do alone?”

It’s a sentiment that governs Ma’s approach to music-making, especially in recent years. His belief in the power of music as a unifying force, as something that reminds us of our shared humanity, is something he shares everywhere he goes. Along with releasing “Six Evolutions,” Ma embarked on a tour called “The Bach Project,” which, though still ongoing, is currently suspended due to COVID-19.

When all is said and done, Ma will have visited 36 cities on 6 continents, coordinating performances with Days of Action, uniquely targeted to the needs of each location. It’s a chance to turn something as fleeting and intangible as live music – which lasts only as long as there are notes on the page -- into something that endures, in a more practical sense.

When Ma visited the Berkshires in August, 2019, for example, he performed the six cello suites at Tanglewood; the day before, he met with arts organizations, businesses, and nonprofits in nearby Pittsfield, MA, where they built benches and tables for local organizations and homes, planted trees, and held a town-hall-style meeting discussing how making builds confidence, encourages resilience, and helps create a strong community.

And when he visited Beirut, Lebanon later that month, he joined local nonprofits in citywide performances drawing attention to children’s rights and the importance of free speech and expression.

But why Bach? What makes this music such a perfect vehicle for Ma’s mission? In his eyes, The Bach Project draws on Bach’s ability to speak to our shared humanity – a reminder that is increasingly important in an increasingly divided world. Also, the cello suites are simply really, really beautiful.

In his liner notes for “Six Evolutions,” Ma writes,

“Over the years, I came to believe that, in creating these works, Bach played the part of a musician-scientist, expressing precise observations about nature and human nature. He did so, in the first three suites, by experimenting with all that the cello can do as a solo instrument. In the final three, he demanded even more of the cello, and of himself, asking a single-line instrument to speak in multiple voices. His compositional invention is at once explicit and implicit, requiring the listener’s unconscious ear to fill in what the cello can only suggest, achieving a sonic and architectural richness that ultimately transcends the instrument itself.”

“Transcending the instrument itself” is just what The Bach Project and, more generally, Bach's cello suites are all about: making music mean more than just notes on a page.

And while The Bach Project tour is currently on pause, Ma has by no means been idle; rather, he’s bringing his music-making and his activism to the digital realm. On his social media accounts, he is drawing attention to the work the United Nations is doing for the environment, raising awareness for ways to help during the current COVID-19 pandemic, and playing in digital benefit concerts with the Silkroad Project and Playing For Change. He’s also posting daily videos, filmed at home, of music he’s calling #songsofcomfort – beautiful pieces for whoever happens to need them. Today, that’s a lot of us.

On Sunday, May 24, at 3pm, Ma will also bring his message of hope, healing, and unity through music to WCRB, where he’ll be playing all six Bach cello suites in our Fraser Performance Studio. We’re broadcasting it live, both on the radio and online. We hope you’ll join us.