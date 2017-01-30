Blomstedt Conducts Bernstein and Haydn at Tanglewood

Saturday at 8pm in an encore broadcast from the 2018 Tanglewood season, Herbert Blomstedt leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Bernstein's heart-wrenching Halil, as well as Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass, with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

Encore broadcast from Saturday, July 21, 2018

Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

Elizabeth Rowe, flute

Hannah Morrison, soprano

Elisabeth Kulman, mezzo-soprano

Nicholas Phan, tenor

Michael Nagy, baritone

MOZART Symphony No. 34

BERNSTEIN Ḥalil, Nocturne for flute and orchestra

HAYDN Missa in angustiis (Lord Nelson Mass)

Learn more about Bernstein's Halil, including notes from the composer and a video sample.