Thursday, April 30, 9pm

On a Festival 1750 broadcast, Christina Day Martinson is the soloist in a concerto by Bach, and Boston Baroque performs the composer's Orchestral Suite No. 3 and Handel's Music for the Royal Fireworks at Sanders Theatre in Cambridge.

On the program:

Bach - Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068

Bach - Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041

Christina Day Martinson, violin

Handel - Music for the Royal Fireworks

See details of Boston Baroque's 2020-2021 season