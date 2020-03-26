Concerts for All: Boston Lyric Opera's "Norma"

Sunday at 3:00pm, the Boston Lyric Opera's production of Bellini's "Norma," starring Elena Stikhina, will be available on demand, online only.

Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Boston Lyric Opera was forced to cancel all performances of their production of Vincenzo Bellini's opera "Norma." WCRB is delighted to bring you an exclusive audio recording of the BLO's final dress rehearsal, available on demand here.

Check back on Sunday, March 29 at 3:00 PM to hear the Boston Lyric Opera's "Norma" on-demand.

Find photos, videos, synopsis, complete program notes, exclusive recipes, and more at the BLO's website.

BELLINI Norma

Norma: Elena Stikhina

Pollione: Jonathan Burton

Adalgisa: Sandra Piques Eddy

Oroveso: Alfred Walker

Clotilde: Robyn Marie Lamp

Flavio: Omar Najmi

BLO Orchestra and Chorus

David Angus, conductor

Brett Hodgson, chorus master

Boston Lyric Opera is honored to dedicate the production of Norma to Board Director Emeritus Horace H. Irvine III. BLO wishes to extend its deepest thanks to the many people who made this recording possible from our artists who gave tremendous, moving performances in their final dress rehearsal, to the American Guild of Musical Artists, Musicians Association Local 9-535 of the American Federation of Musicians, United Scenic Artists, Local USA-829 and Local #11 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and especially to our partners at 99.5 WCRB Classical Radio Boston, who jumped in with less than 24 hour notice.