The Drama of Handel, in a Timeless Biblical Tale

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman conducts Handel's masterful oratorio Jephtha, telling the biblical story of family, sacrifice, and piety, with tenor Nicholas Phan in the title role, on demand.
Sunday, January 19, 2020
8:00 PM
HANDEL Jephtha
Boston Baroque Orchestra and Chorus
Martin Pearlman, conductor
Nicholas Phan, Jephtha
Randall Scotting, Hamor
Ava Pine, Iphis
Ann McMahon Quintero, Storge
Dashon Burton, Zebul
Sonja Tengblad, the Angel
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
Hear Part 3:
Recorded March 8 and 10, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.
Read the program notes and libretto.