The Drama of Handel, in a Timeless Biblical Tale

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman conducts Handel's masterful oratorio Jephtha, telling the biblical story of family, sacrifice, and piety, with tenor Nicholas Phan in the title role, on demand.

Sunday, January 19, 2020

8:00 PM

HANDEL Jephtha

Boston Baroque Orchestra and Chorus

Martin Pearlman, conductor

Nicholas Phan, Jephtha

Randall Scotting, Hamor

Ava Pine, Iphis

Ann McMahon Quintero, Storge

Dashon Burton, Zebul

Sonja Tengblad, the Angel

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:

Recorded March 8 and 10, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

