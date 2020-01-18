Related Program: 
In Concert

The Drama of Handel, in a Timeless Biblical Tale

  • Martin Pearlman Conducting the Boston Baroque Orchestra and Chorus
    Martin Pearlman Conducting the Boston Baroque Orchestra and Chorus
    Courtesy of the Ensemble

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman conducts Handel's masterful  oratorio Jephtha, telling the biblical story of family, sacrifice, and piety, with tenor Nicholas Phan in the title role, on demand.

Sunday, January 19, 2020
8:00 PM

HANDEL Jephtha

Boston Baroque Orchestra and Chorus
Martin Pearlman, conductor

Nicholas Phan, Jephtha
Randall Scotting, Hamor
Ava Pine, Iphis
Ann McMahon Quintero, Storge
Dashon Burton, Zebul
Sonja Tengblad, the Angel

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:

Recorded March 8 and 10, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

Read the program notes and libretto.

Learn more about Boston Baroque and see upcoming events.

Tags: 
Boston Baroque
Martin Pearlman
George Frideric Handel
Nicholas Phan