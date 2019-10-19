An Evening with András Schiff and the BSO

In a BSO program spanning three centuries of music, András Schiff is the soloist in piano concertos by Bach and Beethoven, as well as the conductor in Bartók's Dance Suite and Brahms's tribute to Haydn.

Saturday, October 19, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, October 28)

8:00 PM

András Schiff, conductor and piano

J.S. BACH Piano Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 1

BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Haydn

BARTÓK Dance Suite

Sir András Schiff previews the program with WCRB's Brian McCreath: