An Evening of French Music with Renée Fleming

Saturday, December 12, 2020
8:00 PM
The American soprano joins the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall in works by Dutilleux and Canteloube, and François-Xavier Roth leads the BSO in music by Debussy and Stravinsky.
Encore broadcast from January 16, 2016
Boston Symphony Orchestra
François-Xavier Roth, conductor
Renée Fleming, soprano
DEBUSSY Jeux
DUTILLEUX Le Temps l'Horloge
CANTELOUBE Selections from Songs of the Auvergne
STRAVINSKY Petrouchka
This concert is no longer available on-demand.