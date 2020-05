Sunday, June 21, 2020

7:00 PM

In an encore broadcast from 2017, BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Pops in film scores from Hollywood's Golden Era, and John Williams conducts his own legendary music, in concert at Tanglewood!

Recorded on Saturday, August 19, 2017

John Williams’ Film Night

Boston Pops Orchestra

Andris Nelsons and John Williams, conductors

This concert is no longer available on demand.