Gerstein Stars in an All-Russian Program

Saturday at 8pm, in a Boston Symphony Orchestra encore broadcast from Tanglewood, Kirill Gerstein is the soloist in Rachmaninoff's powerhouse Piano Concerto No. 2, and Ken-David Masur conducts Stravinsky's epic "The Firebird."
Saturday, August 8, 2020
8:00 PM
Encore broadcast from Friday, August 3, 2018
Ken-David Masur, conductor
Kirill Gerstein, piano
GLINKA Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila
RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2
STRAVINSKY The Firebird (complete)
Watch a performance of Kirill Gerstein in a Rachmaninoff piano concerto: