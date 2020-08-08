Related Program: 
Gerstein Stars in an All-Russian Program

  • Kirill Gerstein
    Kirill Gerstein
    Marco Borggreve

Saturday at 8pm, in a Boston Symphony Orchestra encore broadcast from Tanglewood, Kirill Gerstein is the soloist in Rachmaninoff's powerhouse Piano Concerto No. 2, and Ken-David Masur conducts Stravinsky's epic "The Firebird."

Saturday, August 8, 2020
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast from Friday, August 3, 2018

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

GLINKA Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila
RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2
STRAVINSKY The Firebird (complete)

 

 

Watch a performance of Kirill Gerstein in a Rachmaninoff piano concerto:

Kirill Gerstein
Ken-David Masur
Mikhail Glinka
Sergei Rachmaninoff
Igor Stravinsky