A Globetrotting Tour of Chamber Music with BCMS

Sunday night at 7, on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, it's an evening of chamber pieces spanning Europe, with a string trio by Beethoven, a violin sonata by Bartók, and a piano quartet by Fauré.

Sunday, April 4, 2021

7:00 PM



The Boston Chamber Music Society



Jennifer Frautschi, violin

Marcus Thompson, viola

Raman Ramakrishnan, cello

Benjamin Hochman, piano



BEETHOVEN String Trio in C minor, Op. 9 No. 3

BARTÓK Violin Sonata No. 1

FAURÉ Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 15



Recorded on February 16, 2020 at Sanders Theatre, Cambridge, MA



Read the program notes for this concert.



Learn more about the Boston Chamber Music Society and see upcoming events.

