A Globetrotting Tour of Chamber Music with BCMS

Sunday night at 7, on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, it's an evening of chamber pieces spanning Europe, with a string trio by Beethoven, a violin sonata by Bartók, and a piano quartet by Fauré.
Sunday, April 4, 2021
7:00 PM
The Boston Chamber Music Society
Jennifer Frautschi, violin
Marcus Thompson, viola
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Benjamin Hochman, piano
BEETHOVEN String Trio in C minor, Op. 9 No. 3
BARTÓK Violin Sonata No. 1
FAURÉ Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 15
Recorded on February 16, 2020 at Sanders Theatre, Cambridge, MA
Read the program notes for this concert.
Learn more about the Boston Chamber Music Society and see upcoming events.