Saturday, September 7, 2019

In an encore broadcast of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt conducts Brahms's majestic Symphony No. 1, and guest soloist Truls Mørk showcases the lightheartedness of Haydn in his Cello Concerto No. 1.

Recorded on January 19, 2019

Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

Truls Mørk, cello

HAYDN Cello Concerto No. 1 in C

BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

Truls Mørk previews Haydn's First Cello Concerto: