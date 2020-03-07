The Homecoming of an International Icon

On WCRB In Concert with the Longy School of Music, rising young violinist Nathan Meltzer plays sonatas by Bach, Beethoven, Szymanowski, and more on the long-lost stolen Ames-Totenberg Stradivarius violin, on demand.
Sunday, March 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Recorded on November 15, 2019, at the Longy School of Music.
Nathan Meltzer, violin
Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
BACH Sonata for Violin and Piano in E, BWV 1016
BEETHOVEN Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat
BARTÓK Rhapsody No. 1 for Violin and Piano
FRANCK Sonata for Violin and Piano in A
SZYMANOWSKI Fountain of Arethusa
WIENIAWSKI Polonaise Brillante in D
Violinist Nathan Meltzer talks with WCRB's Jessie Jacobs about the special homecoming of the Ames Totenberg Stradivarius and his last year with the violin.
Amy, Jill and Nina Totenberg speak with WCRB's Jessie Jacobs about the return of their father's violin and its new life.
See the program notes and read more about this concert.
Learn more about the Longy School of Music and see upcoming events.