The Homecoming of an International Icon

On WCRB In Concert with the Longy School of Music, rising young violinist Nathan Meltzer plays sonatas by Bach, Beethoven, Szymanowski, and more on the long-lost stolen Ames-Totenberg Stradivarius violin, on demand.

Sunday, March 8, 2020

7:00 PM

Recorded on November 15, 2019, at the Longy School of Music.

Nathan Meltzer, violin

Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano

Hear Part 1:



Hear Part 2:

BACH Sonata for Violin and Piano in E, BWV 1016

BEETHOVEN Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat

BARTÓK Rhapsody No. 1 for Violin and Piano

FRANCK Sonata for Violin and Piano in A

SZYMANOWSKI Fountain of Arethusa

WIENIAWSKI Polonaise Brillante in D





Violinist Nathan Meltzer talks with WCRB's Jessie Jacobs about the special homecoming of the Ames Totenberg Stradivarius and his last year with the violin.

Amy, Jill and Nina Totenberg speak with WCRB's Jessie Jacobs about the return of their father's violin and its new life.

Learn more about the Longy School of Music and see upcoming events.