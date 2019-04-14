Inon Barnatan's "Variations on a Suite"

On WCRB In Concert with Celebrity Series, pianist Inon Barnatan creates his own baroque-style suite using short pieces by eight composers in a program he calls "Variations on a Suite," available on demand.

Sunday, April 14, 2019

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

On the program:

BACH Toccata in E minor, BWV 914

HANDEL Suite in E, HWV 460: Allemande

RAMEAU Suite in A minor, RCT 5: Courante

COUPERIN Pieces de clavecin, II 12e ordre: "L'Atalante"

RAVEL Le Tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon

ADÈS Blanca Variations

LIGETI Musica Ricercata Nos. 10 & 11

BARBER Piano Sonata in E-flar minor, Op. 26: Fugue

BRAHMS Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel. Op. 24

Recorded November 18, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

Hear a preview with Inon Barnatan:

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about Inon Barnatan.

Learn more about Celebrity Series and see upcoming events.