Inon Barnatan's "Variations on a Suite"

On WCRB In Concert with Celebrity Series, pianist Inon Barnatan creates his own baroque-style suite using short pieces by eight composers in a program he calls "Variations on a Suite," available on demand.
Sunday, April 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
On the program:
BACH Toccata in E minor, BWV 914
HANDEL Suite in E, HWV 460: Allemande
RAMEAU Suite in A minor, RCT 5: Courante
COUPERIN Pieces de clavecin, II 12e ordre: "L'Atalante"
RAVEL Le Tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon
ADÈS Blanca Variations
LIGETI Musica Ricercata Nos. 10 & 11
BARBER Piano Sonata in E-flar minor, Op. 26: Fugue
BRAHMS Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel. Op. 24
Recorded November 18, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.
Hear a preview with Inon Barnatan:
Read the program notes for this concert.
Learn more about Inon Barnatan.
Learn more about Celebrity Series and see upcoming events.