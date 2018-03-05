Lockhart and the Pops, "By Popular Demand!"

Sunday at 7pm, in an encore broadcast from 2015, the Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart celebrate two decades of collaboration by asking the audience to choose the music!
Sunday, May 24
7:00PM
Boston Pops
Keith Lockhart, conductor
On the program:
Williams - Sound the Bells!
Enescu - Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1
A Tribute to Frank Sinatra
audience selections from categories that include:
- Best Cartoon Music
- Best John Williams Movie Theme
- Best Romantic Movie Theme
- Best Rock Anthem
- and many more!