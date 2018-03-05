Lockhart and the Pops, "By Popular Demand!"

Sunday at 7pm, in an encore broadcast from 2015, the Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart celebrate two decades of collaboration by asking the audience to choose the music!

Sunday, May 24

7:00PM

Boston Pops

Keith Lockhart, conductor

On the program:

Williams - Sound the Bells!

Enescu - Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1

A Tribute to Frank Sinatra

audience selections from categories that include: