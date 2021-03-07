 Lyrical French Piano Works, with Osborne and Lewis | CRB
Lyrical French Piano Works, with Osborne and Lewis

    Steven Osborne and Paul Lewis
    Ben Ealovega; Kaupo Kikkas

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, Steven Osborne and Paul Lewis join forces for a for a program of duets and piano four-hands music by Fauré, Poulenc, Debussy, and Ravel, on demand.

Sunday, March 7, 2021
7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Steven Osborne, piano
Paul Lewis, piano

FAURÉ Dolly
POULENC Sonata for piano four hands
DEBUSSY Six épigraphes antiques
DEBUSSY Petite suite
STRAVINSKY Three easy pieces
RAVEL  Mother Goose suite

Recorded February 21, 2020 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about the Celebrity Series of Boston and see upcoming events.

