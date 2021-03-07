Lyrical French Piano Works, with Osborne and Lewis

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, Steven Osborne and Paul Lewis join forces for a for a program of duets and piano four-hands music by Fauré, Poulenc, Debussy, and Ravel, on demand.



Sunday, March 7, 2021

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Steven Osborne, piano

Paul Lewis, piano

FAURÉ Dolly

POULENC Sonata for piano four hands

DEBUSSY Six épigraphes antiques

DEBUSSY Petite suite

STRAVINSKY Three easy pieces

RAVEL Mother Goose suite

Recorded February 21, 2020 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

