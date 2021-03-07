Lyrical French Piano Works, with Osborne and Lewis

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, Steven Osborne and Paul Lewis join forces for a for a program of duets and piano four-hands music by Fauré, Poulenc, Debussy, and Ravel, on demand.
Sunday, March 7, 2021
7:00 PM
Steven Osborne, piano
Paul Lewis, piano
FAURÉ Dolly
POULENC Sonata for piano four hands
DEBUSSY Six épigraphes antiques
DEBUSSY Petite suite
STRAVINSKY Three easy pieces
RAVEL Mother Goose suite
Recorded February 21, 2020 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall
