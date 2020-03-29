A Mozart Celebration at H+H

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, it's a program dedicated to Mozart, with Harry Christophers leading H+H in "Eine kleine Nachtmusik," concert arias, and the dramatic Great Mass in C Minor, on demand

Sunday, March 29, 2020

7:00 PM

Recorded on October 4 and 6, 2019 at Symphony Hall.

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

Harry Christophers, conductor

Joélle Harvey, soprano

Caitlin Lynch, soprano

Aaron Sheehan, tenor

Peter Walker, bass-baritone

Hear Part 1:

MOZART Concert aria, "Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gönner!"

MOZART Eine kleine Nachtmusik

MOZART Concert aria, "Ah, lo previdi!" - "Ah, t'invola" - "Deh, non varcar"

MOZART Great Mass in C Minor

See the program notes and translations

Learn more about this concert.

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society and see upcoming events.