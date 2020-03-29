A Mozart Celebration at H+H

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, it's a program dedicated to Mozart, with Harry Christophers leading H+H in "Eine kleine Nachtmusik," concert arias, and the dramatic Great Mass in C Minor, on demand
Sunday, March 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Recorded on October 4 and 6, 2019 at Symphony Hall.
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
Harry Christophers, conductor
Joélle Harvey, soprano
Caitlin Lynch, soprano
Aaron Sheehan, tenor
Peter Walker, bass-baritone
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 1:
MOZART Concert aria, "Nehmt meinen Dank, ihr holden Gönner!"
MOZART Eine kleine Nachtmusik
MOZART Concert aria, "Ah, lo previdi!" - "Ah, t'invola" - "Deh, non varcar"
MOZART Great Mass in C Minor
See the program notes and translations
Learn more about this concert.
Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society and see upcoming events.