Opolais Sings Tchaikovsky

Saturday, March 13, 2021

8:00 PM

Saturday at 8pm, in the final program of the 2015-2016 season, soprano Kristine Opolais sings Rachmaninoff's Zdes' khorosho ("How fair this place") and the Letter Scene from Tchaikovsky's opera Eugene Onegin, and Andris Nelsons conducts three French masterpieces: Debussy's La Mer, Ravel's La Valse, and Métaboles, by Dutilleux.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Kristine Opolais, soprano

DUTILLEUX Metaboles

RACHMANINOFF Zdes’ khorosho ("How fair this place"), Op. 21, No. 7

TCHAIKOVSKY "Letter Scene" from Eugene Onegin

DEBUSSY La Mer

RAVEL La Valse



This concert is no longer available on-demand.