Opolais Sings Tchaikovsky

Saturday, March 13, 2021
8:00 PM
Saturday at 8pm, in the final program of the 2015-2016 season, soprano Kristine Opolais sings Rachmaninoff's Zdes' khorosho ("How fair this place") and the Letter Scene from Tchaikovsky's opera Eugene Onegin, and Andris Nelsons conducts three French masterpieces: Debussy's La Mer, Ravel's La Valse, and Métaboles, by Dutilleux.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Kristine Opolais, soprano
DUTILLEUX Metaboles
RACHMANINOFF Zdes’ khorosho ("How fair this place"), Op. 21, No. 7
TCHAIKOVSKY "Letter Scene" from Eugene Onegin
DEBUSSY La Mer
RAVEL La Valse
This concert is no longer available on-demand.