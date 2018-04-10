Paul Lewis and the Australian Chamber Orchestra

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, pianist Paul Lewis takes center stage with the Australian Chamber Orchestra in a program including a piano concerto by Mozart and orchestrations of chamber works by Beethoven.

Sunday, September 22, 2019

7:00 PM

BACH The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus I - IV

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 12 in A

BEETHOVEN String Quartet, Op. 130 (arr. for string orchestra)

BEETHOVEN Grosse fuge, Op. 133 (arr. for string orchestra)

Recorded April 13, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

Hear a conversation with the Australian Chamber Orchestra's artistic director Richard Tognetti and WCRB's Brian McCreath:

