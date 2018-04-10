Related Program: 
Upcoming "In Concert" Broadcasts

Paul Lewis and the Australian Chamber Orchestra

    Robert Torres / courtesy of the Celebrity Series of Boston

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, pianist Paul Lewis takes center stage with the Australian Chamber Orchestra in a program including a piano concerto by Mozart and orchestrations of chamber works by Beethoven.

Sunday, September 22, 2019
7:00 PM

BACH The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus I - IV
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 12 in A
BEETHOVEN String Quartet, Op. 130 (arr. for string orchestra)
BEETHOVEN Grosse fuge, Op. 133 (arr. for string orchestra)

Recorded April 13, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

Hear a conversation with the Australian Chamber Orchestra's artistic director Richard Tognetti and WCRB's Brian McCreath:

Johann Sebastian Bach
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ludwig van Beethoven
New England Conservatory
Celebrity Series of Boston