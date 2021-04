Saturday, April 24, 2021

8:00 PM



Menahem Pressler is the soloist in Mozart's spirited Piano Concerto No. 27, and Moritz Gnann conducts a globetrotting quest from Mendelssohn's "Hebrides" Overture to Dvorák's timeless classic, the "New World" Symphony.



Moritz Gnann, conductor

Menahem Pressler, piano



MENDELSSOHN Overture, The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave)

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27

DVORÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World

This concert is no longer available on-demand.