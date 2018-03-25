A Seaside Night of Chamber Works at Rockport

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, acclaimed violist Paul Laraia joins the Aizuri Quartet and friends for chamber pieces by Mozart, Dvorák, Bruch, and Brahms, from the oceanside Shalin Liu Performance Center.

Sunday, January 12, 2020

7:00 PM

Paul Laraia, viola

Barry Shiffman, violin

Danny Koo, violin

Kevin Ahfat, piano

Aizuri Quartet

On the program:

MOZART Duo in B-flat for violin and viola

DVORÁK Drobnosti

BRUCH Romanze for viola and piano

BRAHMS String Quintet No. 1

Recorded on June 29, 2019 at Rockport Music

Violist Paul Laraia previews the concert and describes the artistic challenges and opportunites that come with life as a concert violist:

Read more about this concert.

Learn more about Rockport Music and see upcoming concerts.