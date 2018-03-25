A Seaside Night of Chamber Works at Rockport

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, acclaimed violist Paul Laraia joins the Aizuri Quartet and friends for chamber pieces by Mozart, Dvorák, Bruch, and Brahms, from the oceanside Shalin Liu Performance Center.
Sunday, January 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Paul Laraia, viola
Barry Shiffman, violin
Danny Koo, violin
Kevin Ahfat, piano
Aizuri Quartet
On the program:
MOZART Duo in B-flat for violin and viola
DVORÁK Drobnosti
BRUCH Romanze for viola and piano
BRAHMS String Quintet No. 1
Recorded on June 29, 2019 at Rockport Music
Violist Paul Laraia previews the concert and describes the artistic challenges and opportunites that come with life as a concert violist: