Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart leads a tribute to the legendary Stephen Sondheim, with Broadway stars Jason Danieley and Kate Baldwin!

Sunday, June 14, 2020

7:00PM

Boston Pops Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Jason Danieley and Kate Baldwin, guest vocalists

with Tanglewood Music Center Fellows

Nola Richardson

Paulina Villarreal

Alison Wahl

Dimitri Katotakis

Davone Tines

Jason Weisinger

See the 90th birthday celebration of Stephen Sondheim: