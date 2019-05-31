Sutton Foster and the Pops!

Sunday at 7pm, on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Broadway superstar Sutton Foster joins Keith Lockhart and the Pops for selections from "Anything Goes!," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "The Bridges of Madison County," and much more!
Sunday, May 31
7:00PM
Sutton Foster, vocalist
Benjamin Wright, trumpet
Edvard Pogossian, cello
Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart, conductor
On the program:
Williams - "Men of the Yorktown" March, from Midway
Williams - "Night Journeys," from Dracula
Martin - Wizard
Tchaikovsky - Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33
Khachaturian - "Sabre Dance," from Gayane
selections from Broadway and beyond with Sutton Foster