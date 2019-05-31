Sutton Foster and the Pops!

Sunday at 7pm, on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Broadway superstar Sutton Foster joins Keith Lockhart and the Pops for selections from "Anything Goes!," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "The Bridges of Madison County," and much more!

Sunday, May 31

7:00PM

Sutton Foster, vocalist

Benjamin Wright, trumpet

Edvard Pogossian, cello

Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart, conductor

On the program:

Williams - "Men of the Yorktown" March, from Midway

Williams - "Night Journeys," from Dracula

Martin - Wizard

Tchaikovsky - Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33

Khachaturian - "Sabre Dance," from Gayane

selections from Broadway and beyond with Sutton Foster