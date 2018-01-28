A Time Capsule of Chamber Music, with Mistral

Sunday at 7pm, on WCRB In Concert with Mistral, the local ensemble showcases the rich instrumental variety of chamber music, in a program spanning three centuries of music by Beethoven, Brahms, and George Walker.



Sunday, May 2, 2021

7:00 PM



MISTRAL

Juliette Kang, violin

Jeffrey Lang, horn

Sophie Scolnik-Brower, piano

Julie Scolnik, flute

Stephanie Fong, viola

Alexandre Lecarme, cello



BEETHOVEN Serenade for flute, violin, and viola

WALKER Lyric for strings (arr. for flute and string trio)

BRAHMS Trio for violin, horn, and piano

Recorded September 13, 2020

