A Time Capsule of Chamber Music, with Mistral

Sunday at 7pm, on WCRB In Concert with Mistral, the local ensemble showcases the rich instrumental variety of chamber music, in a program spanning three centuries of music by Beethoven, Brahms, and George Walker.
Sunday, May 2, 2021
7:00 PM
MISTRAL
Juliette Kang, violin
Jeffrey Lang, horn
Sophie Scolnik-Brower, piano
Julie Scolnik, flute
Stephanie Fong, viola
Alexandre Lecarme, cello
BEETHOVEN Serenade for flute, violin, and viola
WALKER Lyric for strings (arr. for flute and string trio)
BRAHMS Trio for violin, horn, and piano
Recorded September 13, 2020
Read the program notes for this concert.
Learn more about Mistral and see upcoming events.