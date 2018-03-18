"Upon One Note," with the Chameleon Arts Ensemble

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Chameleon Arts Ensemble, it's an evening of chamber music through the centuries, from the classic lilt of Haydn to the modernist palettes of Oliver Knussen and Francis Poulenc.

Sunday, February 23, 2020

7:00 PM

Recorded on April 6 and 7, 2019 at First Church in Boston.

The Chameleon Arts Ensemble



POULENC Sextet in C

KNUSSEN ...upon one note - Fantasia after Purcell

HAYDN Piano Trio No. 43 in C

SCHUBERT String Quintet in C

Deborah Boldin, Artistic Director of the Chameleon Arts Ensemble, talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about the threads that connect the works on the program and the distinctive character of each piece:

Learn more about the Chameleon Arts Ensemble and see upcoming events.