Vibrant 20th-Century Masterpieces with Thibaudet

Sunday at 7pm, French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet is the soloist in Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F and Variations on “I Got Rhythm,” with Andris Nelsons conducting the BSO in the colorful ballet music of Stravinsky’s Petrushka.

Sunday, July 21, 2019

7:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

GERSHWIN Variations on “I Got Rhythm,” for piano and orchestra

STRAVINSKY Petrushka

WCRB's Brian McCreath talks with harpists Ann Hobson Pilot (former Principal of the BSO) and Franziska Huhn about the Boston University Tanglewood Institute and Hobson Pilot's July 27 performance of Ginastera's Harp Concerto: