Yo-Yo Ma, Live on Idagio

The renowned cellist celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United Nations with "A New Equilibrium," streamed live from GBH's Fraser Performance Studio on Friday, Oct. 23, at 8am, 2pm, and 8pm EDT.

In October 1945, the world came together to ratify the United Nations Charter. “It must have been,” Yo-Yo Ma, a UN Messenger of Peace, has said, "a moment of profound hope for the future, a step towards a world defined by equality, opportunity, and safety for all."

Now, the cellist channels that hope into music for United Nations Day through a program that weaves in musical and video creations by artists from around the world. Together, their work reminds us of the values we share, the common challenges we face, and the hope that we can find solutions together.

From cello arrangements of works by Beethoven and the Lebanese rock band Mashrou’ Leila to a new collaboration with South African jazz great Abdullah Ibrahim, Yo-Yo Ma shares music, words, and images that offer renewed hope for a better future in which we live in balance with one another and with nature.

On the program:

Song of the Birds (Traditional Catalan song)

Max Richter: All Human Being

Yulia Mahr, film

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Peter Lichtenthal): Symphony No. 6 (“Pastoral”), II. – “Szene am Bach”

Antonín Dvořák (arr. Dara Hankins): Songs My Mother Taught Me

Dara Hankins, cello (II–VII)

Abdullah Ibrahim: Soweto

Abdullah Ibrahim, piano

Zolani Mahola and Seachange Collective: Amphibious Soul

Zolani Mahola, vocals

Madosini, mhrube mouthbow

Jonny Blundell, guitar

Brydon Bolton, double bass

Ronan Skillen and Tom Foster, sea percussion

Sea Change Project, film

Mashrou’ Leila (arr. Mike Block): Tayf

Wu Tong: Rain Falling from the Roof

Wu Tong, sheng

Simple Gifts (Traditional, arr. Aaron Copland)

Antonín Dvořák (arr. William Arms Fisher): Going Home (from Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, “From the New World”)