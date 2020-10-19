Yo-Yo Ma, Live on Idagio

The renowned cellist celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United Nations with "A New Equilibrium," streamed live from GBH's Fraser Performance Studio on Friday, Oct. 23, at 8am, 2pm, and 8pm EDT.
In October 1945, the world came together to ratify the United Nations Charter. “It must have been,” Yo-Yo Ma, a UN Messenger of Peace, has said, "a moment of profound hope for the future, a step towards a world defined by equality, opportunity, and safety for all."
Now, the cellist channels that hope into music for United Nations Day through a program that weaves in musical and video creations by artists from around the world. Together, their work reminds us of the values we share, the common challenges we face, and the hope that we can find solutions together.
From cello arrangements of works by Beethoven and the Lebanese rock band Mashrou’ Leila to a new collaboration with South African jazz great Abdullah Ibrahim, Yo-Yo Ma shares music, words, and images that offer renewed hope for a better future in which we live in balance with one another and with nature.
On the program:
Song of the Birds (Traditional Catalan song)
Max Richter: All Human Being
Yulia Mahr, film
Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Peter Lichtenthal): Symphony No. 6 (“Pastoral”), II. – “Szene am Bach”
Antonín Dvořák (arr. Dara Hankins): Songs My Mother Taught Me
Dara Hankins, cello (II–VII)
Abdullah Ibrahim: Soweto
Abdullah Ibrahim, piano
Zolani Mahola and Seachange Collective: Amphibious Soul
Zolani Mahola, vocals
Madosini, mhrube mouthbow
Jonny Blundell, guitar
Brydon Bolton, double bass
Ronan Skillen and Tom Foster, sea percussion
Sea Change Project, film
Mashrou’ Leila (arr. Mike Block): Tayf
Wu Tong: Rain Falling from the Roof
Wu Tong, sheng
Simple Gifts (Traditional, arr. Aaron Copland)
Antonín Dvořák (arr. William Arms Fisher): Going Home (from Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, “From the New World”)