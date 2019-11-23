A Young Violinist's Voice Expressed through Tchaikovsky

Saturday, November 23, 2019

(encore broadcast December 2)

8:00 PM

Making his BSO subscription debut, 18-year-old violinist Daniel Lozakovich is the soloist in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Shostakovich's Symphony No. 2, "To October."

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Daniel Lozakovich, violin

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Arturs MASKATS “My River runs to thee...” (Homage to Emily Dickinson) (world premiere; BSO co-commission)

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

Galina GRIGORJEVA On Leaving, for unaccompanied choir

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 2, To October

Daniel Lozakovich talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, what's changed since his BSO debut at Tanglewood in 2017, and what he's looking forward to in the future:

Following the BSO's performances of Shostakovich's Symphony No. 12, "The Year 1917," Andris Nelsons previews the composer's Symphony No. 2, "To October":