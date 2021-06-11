An All-Beethoven Concert with Joshua Bell

Friday, August 19, 2022

8:00 PM

Joshua Bell is the soloist in Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, and Herbert Blomstedt is the guest conductor for the Symphony No. 7, in an encore Tanglewood broadcast Friday at 8pm.

Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM

Violin Concerto

Symphony No. 7

This concert is an encore broadcast recorded Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Tanglewood.

Learn more about this concert and listen to interviews at the Tanglewood Learning Institute online.