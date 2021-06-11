© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

An All-Beethoven Concert with Joshua Bell

Published August 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
Joshua Bell
Benjamin Ealovega
/
Joshua Bell

Friday, August 19, 2022
8:00 PM

Joshua Bell is the soloist in Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, and Herbert Blomstedt is the guest conductor for the Symphony No. 7, in an encore Tanglewood broadcast Friday at 8pm.

Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin

ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM
Violin Concerto
Symphony No. 7

This concert is an encore broadcast recorded Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Tanglewood.

Learn more about this concert and listen to interviews at the Tanglewood Learning Institute online.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Joshua BellHerbert BlomstedtLudwig van Beethoven