All-Brahms with the BSO at Tanglewood

Saturday, March 26, 2022, and Monday, April 4, 2022

In an encore broadcast of the closing concert of the 2021 Boston Symphony Orchestra season at Tanglewood, it’s an all-Brahms concert with Leonidas Kavakos as the soloist in the Violin Concerto and Herbert Blomstedt conducting the Symphony No. 4.

Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

ALL-BRAHMS PROGRAM

Violin Concerto

Symphony No. 4

This concert was originally performed on August 15, 2021.

Learn more about this concert and listen to interviews at the Tanglewood Learning Institute online.