All-Brahms with the BSO at Tanglewood
Saturday, March 26, 2022, and Monday, April 4, 2022
In an encore broadcast of the closing concert of the 2021 Boston Symphony Orchestra season at Tanglewood, it’s an all-Brahms concert with Leonidas Kavakos as the soloist in the Violin Concerto and Herbert Blomstedt conducting the Symphony No. 4.
Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
Leonidas Kavakos, violin
ALL-BRAHMS PROGRAM
Violin Concerto
Symphony No. 4
This concert was originally performed on August 15, 2021.
Learn more about this concert and listen to interviews at the Tanglewood Learning Institute online.