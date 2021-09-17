© 2022
Past BSO Broadcasts

Batiashvili, Sibelius, and the BSO

Published February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
Lisa Batiashvili
Sammy Hart/DG
/
Lisa Batiashvili

Saturday, February 25, 2023
8:00 PM

Lisa Batiashvili is the soloist in Sibelius’s Violin Concerto, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in William Grant Still's tribute to the Finnish composer, as well as a Symphonic Fantasy on Richard Strauss's opera "The Woman Without a Shadow."

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Lisa Batiashvili, violin

STILL Threnody: In Memory of Jan Sibelius
STRAUSS Symphonic Fantasy on Die Frau ohne Schatten
SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

This concert was originally broadcast on October 16, 2021 and is no longer available on demand.

Hear a conversation with Lisa Batiashvili and CRB's Brian McCreath with the audio player above.

