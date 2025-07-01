Interviews

-
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, hear the songs of a masterful storyteller cast in lush and cinematic orchestrations as Fry makes his debut with the Pops. The first half of the concert features the winners of the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition.
On WCRB In Concert, the ISQ, founded in 2019 at the Juilliard School, performs the music of Haydn and Mendelssohn at The Breakers Mansion in Newport, RI.
On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, the renowned coloratura soprano performs concert arias by Mozart, bookended by Mozart’s Haffner Symphony and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.
On WCRB In Concert with Celebrity Series of Boston, Egyptian Australian musicians Joseph and James Tawadros join the ACO for an exhilarating reimagining of Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons."
The Boston Symphony Orchestra and violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann perform Elgar, and Dima Slobodeniouk returns to conduct Hailstork and Stravinsky.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra performs Mozart’s stunning final work with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and a collection of sensational soloists.
On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, mystically beautiful works by Hildegard von Bingen and Raffaela Aleotti are framed by Haydn's Symphony No. 49 and Mozart's "Coronation" Mass.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra premieres a re-framing of John Coltrane’s legendary jazz compositions, curated by Composer Chair Carlos Simon.
Ray Chen plays Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto, and the BSO performs Bernstein’s love letter to New York: the Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story."
Star pianist Inon Barnatan returns to Symphony Hall to take on one of Bartók’s final works, and Eun Sun Kim makes her BSO debut.