The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Déjardin and the BSO in Saint-Saëns's Cello Masterpiece

Published April 30, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
Blaise Déjardin
Marco Borggreve / BSO
/
Blaise Déjardin, BSO Principal Cellist

Saturday, April 30, and Monday, May 9, 2022
8:00 PM

Closing out the 2021-2022 Boston Symphony Orchestra season, BSO Principal Cellist Blaise Déjardin is center-stage in Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1, and Andris Nelsons conducts Richard Strauss's panoramic "An Alpine Symphony" and a selection from the composer's "Intermezzo."

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Blaise Déjardin, cello

Richard STRAUSS "Dreaming by the Fireside" from Four Symphonic Interludes from Intermezzo
Camille SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1
STRAUSS An Alpine Symphony

