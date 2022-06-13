An All-American Night at Tanglewood

Saturday, July 9, 2022

8:00 PM

Soprano Nicole Cabell and pianist Aaron Diehl take center stage with the BSO in an all-American program, featuring a new piece by Carlos Simon and works by Barber, Ellington, and Gershwin, all led by Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Nicole Cabell, soprano

Aaron Diehl, piano

Carlos SIMON Motherboxx Connection

Samuel BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915, for soprano and orchestra

Duke ELLINGTON New World A-Coming, for piano and orchestra

George GERSHWIN An American in Paris

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.