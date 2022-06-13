© 2022
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

An All-American Night at Tanglewood

Published July 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Nicole Cabelle and Aaron Diehl
Devon Cass and Maria Jarzyna
/
Nicole Cabelle and Aaron Diehl

Saturday, July 9, 2022
8:00 PM

Soprano Nicole Cabell and pianist Aaron Diehl take center stage with the BSO in an all-American program, featuring a new piece by Carlos Simon and works by Barber, Ellington, and Gershwin, all led by Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Nicole Cabell, soprano
Aaron Diehl, piano

Carlos SIMON Motherboxx Connection
Samuel BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915, for soprano and orchestra
Duke ELLINGTON New World A-Coming, for piano and orchestra
George GERSHWIN An American in Paris 

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris NelsonsNicole CabellAaron DiehlCarlos SimonSamuel BarberDuke EllingtonGeorge Gershwin