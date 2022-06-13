An All-American Night at Tanglewood
Saturday, July 9, 2022
8:00 PM
Soprano Nicole Cabell and pianist Aaron Diehl take center stage with the BSO in an all-American program, featuring a new piece by Carlos Simon and works by Barber, Ellington, and Gershwin, all led by Andris Nelsons.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Nicole Cabell, soprano
Aaron Diehl, piano
Carlos SIMON Motherboxx Connection
Samuel BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915, for soprano and orchestra
Duke ELLINGTON New World A-Coming, for piano and orchestra
George GERSHWIN An American in Paris
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.