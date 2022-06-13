Copland’s Third, with the BSO and MTT at Tanglewood

Saturday, August 27, 2022

8:00 PM

Michael Tilson Thomas returns to the Berkshires to lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Copland’s inspirational Symphony No. 3, and pianist Alexander Malofeev is the soloist in Rachmaninoff’s mighty Piano Concerto No. 3.

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Alexander Malofeev, piano

Nikolai RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Dubinushka

Sergei RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3

Aaron COPLAND Symphony No. 3

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.