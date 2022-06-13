© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Copland’s Third, with the BSO and MTT at Tanglewood

Published August 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
Michael Tilson Thomas
Art Streiber
/
Michael Tilson Thomas

Saturday, August 27, 2022
8:00 PM

Michael Tilson Thomas returns to the Berkshires to lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Copland’s inspirational Symphony No. 3, and pianist Alexander Malofeev is the soloist in Rachmaninoff’s mighty Piano Concerto No. 3.

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor 
Alexander Malofeev, piano

Nikolai RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Dubinushka 
Sergei RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3
Aaron COPLAND Symphony No. 3

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson ThomasAlexander MalofeevNikolai Rimsky-KorsakovSergei RachmaninoffAaron Copland