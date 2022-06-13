Ogonek, Farrenc, and Beethoven, at Tanglewood
Sunday, July 31, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)
Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in the world premiere of "Starling Variations," by Elizabeth Ogonek, as well as Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3 and Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, with soloist Paul Lewis.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Paul Lewis, piano
Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations (world premiere; BSO co-commission)
Louise FARRENC Symphony No. 3
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor
