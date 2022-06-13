© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ogonek, Farrenc, and Beethoven, at Tanglewood

Published July 31, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
Andris Nelsons
Marco Borggreve
/
Andris Nelsons

Sunday, July 31, 2022
7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in the world premiere of "Starling Variations," by Elizabeth Ogonek, as well as Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3 and Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, with soloist Paul Lewis.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Paul Lewis, piano

Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations (world premiere; BSO co-commission)
Louise FARRENC Symphony No. 3
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor 

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris NelsonsPaul LewisElizabeth OgonekLouise FarrencLudwig van Beethoven