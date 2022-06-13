Ogonek, Farrenc, and Beethoven, at Tanglewood

Sunday, July 31, 2022

7:00 PM (delayed broadcast of 2:30 PM concert)

Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in the world premiere of "Starling Variations," by Elizabeth Ogonek, as well as Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3 and Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, with soloist Paul Lewis.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations (world premiere; BSO co-commission)

Louise FARRENC Symphony No. 3

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

