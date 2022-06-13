© 2022
Elizabeth Ogonek

  • Andris Nelsons
    Ogonek, Farrenc, and Beethoven, at Tanglewood
    Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in the world premiere of "Starling Variations," by Elizabeth Ogonek, as well as Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3 and Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, with soloist Paul Lewis.