© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Opening Night at Tanglewood!

Published July 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
Tanglewood lawn and Shed
John Ferrillo
/
BSO
Tanglewood lawn and Shed

Friday, July 8, 2022
8:00 PM

Kicking off the 2022 Tanglewood season, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Bernstein’s Symphony No. 2, “The Age of Anxiety,” and Andris Nelsons conducts Stravinsky’s timeless “The Rite of Spring.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Leonard BERNSTEIN Opening Prayer
BERNSTEIN Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety 
Igor STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring 

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris NelsonsJean-Yves ThibaudetLeonard BernsteinIgor Stravinsky