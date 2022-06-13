Opening Night at Tanglewood!

Friday, July 8, 2022

8:00 PM

Kicking off the 2022 Tanglewood season, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Bernstein’s Symphony No. 2, “The Age of Anxiety,” and Andris Nelsons conducts Stravinsky’s timeless “The Rite of Spring.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Leonard BERNSTEIN Opening Prayer

BERNSTEIN Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety

Igor STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.