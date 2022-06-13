Opening Night at Tanglewood!
Friday, July 8, 2022
8:00 PM
Kicking off the 2022 Tanglewood season, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Bernstein’s Symphony No. 2, “The Age of Anxiety,” and Andris Nelsons conducts Stravinsky’s timeless “The Rite of Spring.”
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Leonard BERNSTEIN Opening Prayer
BERNSTEIN Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety
Igor STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.