Saturday, October 29, 2022

8:00 PM

Pianist Mitsuko Uchida is the soloist in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, and Andris Nelsons harnesses the full force of the BSO in Shostakovich’s powerful Symphony No. 5.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5