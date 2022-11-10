The Humanity of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, with Midori, Wellber, and the BSO

Saturday, January 7, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, January 9

Israeli conductor Omer Meir Wellber leads the Boston Symphony in an exploration of Beethoven, through the composer’s own works and a world premiere by Ella Milch-Sheriff, and Midori is the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto.

Omer Meir Wellber, conductor

Midori, violin

Eli Danker, narrator

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto in D

Ella MILCH-SHERIFF The Eternal Stranger (world premiere)

BEETHOVEN Funeral March from Symphony No. 3, Eroica

BEETHOVEN Leonore Overture No. 3