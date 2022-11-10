The Humanity of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, with Midori, Wellber, and the BSO
Saturday, January 7, 2023
8:00 PM
Encore broadcast on Monday, January 9
Israeli conductor Omer Meir Wellber leads the Boston Symphony in an exploration of Beethoven, through the composer’s own works and a world premiere by Ella Milch-Sheriff, and Midori is the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto.
Omer Meir Wellber, conductor
Midori, violin
Eli Danker, narrator
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto in D
Ella MILCH-SHERIFF The Eternal Stranger (world premiere)
BEETHOVEN Funeral March from Symphony No. 3, Eroica
BEETHOVEN Leonore Overture No. 3