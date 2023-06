Sunday, July 23rd, 2023

7:00 PM

Jeff Midkiff is the soloist in his own Mandolin Concerto, From the Blue Ridge, in a Boston Symphony concert at Tanglewood led by Thomas Wilkins that also includes Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade and Ellington’s Suite from The River.

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Jeff Midkiff, mandolin

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Ballade in A minor

Jeff MIDKIFF Mandolin Concerto, From the Blue Ridge

Duke ELLINGTON Suite from The River