The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Renée Fleming, Strauss, and the BSO at Tanglewood

Published August 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Soprano Renée Fleming leans against a piano and looks left, smoldering. She has shoulder length, ashy-blonde hair and green eyes. She's wearing a black long-sleeved dress with a white and green floral design.
Scenario Two
Soprano Renée Fleming

Sunday, August 13th, 2023
7:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Julia Adolphe’s Makeshift Castle, Stravinsky’s Petrushka, and Strauss songs with orchestra, featuring world-class soprano Renée Fleming.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Renée Fleming, soprano

Julia ADOLPHE Makeshift Castle
Richard STRAUSS Songs with orchestra
Igor STRAVINSKY Petrushka (1947 version)

Yo-Yo Ma, who was originally scheduled to perform Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1, has withdrawn from this performance due to illness.

Tags
