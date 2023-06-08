Renée Fleming, Strauss, and the BSO at Tanglewood
Sunday, August 13th, 2023
7:00 PM
Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Julia Adolphe’s Makeshift Castle, Stravinsky’s Petrushka, and Strauss songs with orchestra, featuring world-class soprano Renée Fleming.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Renée Fleming, soprano
Julia ADOLPHE Makeshift Castle
Richard STRAUSS Songs with orchestra
Igor STRAVINSKY Petrushka (1947 version)
Yo-Yo Ma, who was originally scheduled to perform Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1, has withdrawn from this performance due to illness.