Saint-Saëns and Gershwin with Thibaudet and the BSO, at Tanglewood

Friday, August 18th, 2023

8:00 PM

At Tanglewood, Jean-Yves Thibaudet is the soloist in Saint-Saëns’s Piano Concerto No. 5, Egyptian, and Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, and Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Camille SAINT-SAËNS Piano Concerto No. 5, Egyptian

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (BSO commission)

George GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F