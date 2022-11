The Voyages of Saint-Saëns, with Thibaudet, Shani, and the BSO

Saturday, February 18, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, February 20

French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins the Boston Symphony for Saint-Saëns’s virtuosic Egyptian Concerto, and Israeli conductor Lahav Shani leads the BSO in his Symphony Hall debut with Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony and Rachmaninoff’s dazzling Symphonic Dances.

Lahav Shani, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1, Classical

SAINT-SAËNS Piano Concerto No. 5, Egyptian

RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances