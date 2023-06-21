Ozawa's Boston Symphony Legacy

Saturday, July 1, 2023

8:00 PM

Seiji Ozawa's 29 years as Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra is the longest tenure for any conductor in that position in BSO history. He also led more BSO recordings of individual works than any other conductor. In this program, four members of the orchestra - Principal Horn Richard Sebring, violinists Tatiana Dimitriades and Bonnie Bewick, and Associate Principal Double Bass Lawrence Wolfe - along with BSO Vice President for Artistic Planning Tony Fogg, tell the stories of the most memorable recordings they made with Ozawa.

On the program:

MAHLER - Symphony No. 3, movements IV and V

with soprano Jessye Norman, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and the American Boychoir

MAHLER - Symphony No. 4, movements III and IV

with soprano Kiri Te Kanawa

RAVEL - Alborada del Gracioso

BARTÓK - Violin Concerto No. 2, movement III

with violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter

DUTILLEUX - The Shadows of Time

BERLIOZ - The Damnation of Faust, Part 1

with tenor Stuart Burrows and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus