The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Hilary Hahn, the BSO, and Brahms

Published September 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
Hilary Hahn stands against a white wall with a bright light shining on her. She has curly blonde and gray hair and wears a black dress. She has long green and gold earrings. The scroll of her violin is just barely visible from the bottom of the frame. She stares at the camera head on, looking confidently.
O.J. Slaughter
/
Decca
Violinist Hilary Hahn

Saturday, April 20, 2024
8:00pm

Hilary Hahn returns to Symphony Hall and the Boston Symphony as the soloist in the Violin Concerto by Johannes Brahms. The program, led by Andris Nelsons, also includes Mozart’s charming, lesser-known Symphony No. 33 and Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s orchestrally imaginative Archora, inspired by the primordial energy of her Icelandic homeland.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Hilary Hahn, violin

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Symphony No. 33
Anna THORVALDSDOTTIR Archora 
Johannes BRAHMS Violin Concerto

