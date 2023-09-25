Hilary Hahn, the BSO, and Brahms

Saturday, April 20, 2024

8:00pm

Hilary Hahn returns to Symphony Hall and the Boston Symphony as the soloist in the Violin Concerto by Johannes Brahms. The program, led by Andris Nelsons, also includes Mozart’s charming, lesser-known Symphony No. 33 and Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s orchestrally imaginative Archora, inspired by the primordial energy of her Icelandic homeland.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Hilary Hahn, violin

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Symphony No. 33

Anna THORVALDSDOTTIR Archora

Johannes BRAHMS Violin Concerto