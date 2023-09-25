Kuusisto Plays Nielsen with Storgårds and the BSO

Saturday, March 2, 2024

8:00 PM

Finnish conductor John Storgårds leads the first of two BSO programs in the Music of the Midnight Sun festival, an exploration of Nordic music and storytelling. Outi Tarkiainen’s Midnight Sun Variations transports you to her homeland of Finland. Evoking similarly vivid soundscapes, the BSO performs three tone poems by Jean Sibelius based on Finnish legends. And Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto makes his BSO debut in the orchestra’s first-ever performances of the great Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s Violin Concerto.

John Storgårds, conductor

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Outi TARKIAINEN Midnight Sun Variations

Carl NIELSEN Violin Concerto

Jean SIBELIUS The Oceanides and The Bard

SIBELIUS Tapiola