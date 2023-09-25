© 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Opolais Sings Shostakovich's "Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk" with the BSO

Published January 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
Kristine Opolais wears an ornate jumpsuit that ties at the waist. It's gold, green, and red, and the design resembles lilypads. She sits with her legs apart and her arms raised. She touches her face and looks at the camera, vogue-ing.
Polina Viljun
Soprano Kristine Opolais

Saturday, January 27, 2024
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons's conducts the BSO in Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, the most ambitious endeavor in their multi-year survey of the works of Dmitri Shostakovich. Based on Nikolai Leskov’s 1865 novella by the same name, the opera tells the powerful story of Katarina Ismailova, an oppressed, ambitious, and ultimately murderous wife of a provincial merchant.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Kristine Opolais, soprano
Brenden Gunnell, tenor
Peter Hoare, tenor
Günther Groissböck, bass
Michelle Trainor, soprano
Alexandra LoBianco, soprano
Maria Barakova, mezzo-soprano
Matthew DiBattista, tenor
Neal Ferreira, tenor
Charles Blandy, tenor
Yeghishe Manucharyan, tenor
Alexander Kravets, tenor
David Kravitz, baritone
Alexandros Stavrakakis, bass-baritone
Joo Won Kang, baritone
Patrick Guetti, bass
Goran Juric, bass
Anatoli Sivko, bass
Paata Burchuladze, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus 
James Burton, conductor

SHOSTAKOVICH Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk

