Opolais Sings Shostakovich's "Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk" with the BSO

Saturday, January 27, 2024

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons's conducts the BSO in Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, the most ambitious endeavor in their multi-year survey of the works of Dmitri Shostakovich. Based on Nikolai Leskov’s 1865 novella by the same name, the opera tells the powerful story of Katarina Ismailova, an oppressed, ambitious, and ultimately murderous wife of a provincial merchant.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Kristine Opolais, soprano

Brenden Gunnell, tenor

Peter Hoare, tenor

Günther Groissböck, bass

Michelle Trainor, soprano

Alexandra LoBianco, soprano

Maria Barakova, mezzo-soprano

Matthew DiBattista, tenor

Neal Ferreira, tenor

Charles Blandy, tenor

Yeghishe Manucharyan, tenor

Alexander Kravets, tenor

David Kravitz, baritone

Alexandros Stavrakakis, bass-baritone

Joo Won Kang, baritone

Patrick Guetti, bass

Goran Juric, bass

Anatoli Sivko, bass

Paata Burchuladze, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

SHOSTAKOVICH Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk